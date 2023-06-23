LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) —With record heat impacts the Rio Grande Valley, people are cooling off in their backyard pools.

However, keeping it properly sanitized is something to keep in mind. John Head from Premiere Pools and Spas in the Rio Grande Valley explained how to make sure you have a safe splash.

“There is several different ways to sanitize a swimming pool, chlorine is obviously your main component but there is other factors that can go hand in hand with chlorine. Ozone generators, UV lights, and minerals, all help the process,” he said.

Maintaining your pool at a balanced chlorine and ph level is important to prevent the spread of bacteria.

According to the CDC, these illnesses can cause diarrhea, skin rashes, ear pain and cough.

Head says people can purchase test kits for PPM and ph levels in local pool stores.

If left untreated the water in your pool can get murky and even grow algae.

The CDC suggests staying out of the water if you are sick and to not get in the water if you have an open wound.