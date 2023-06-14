BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A fungal meningitis outbreak tied to clinics in Matamoros has killed a fourth person.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says this is the fourth American to who died after undergoing cosmetic surgery at the Mexican clinics.

National officials are responding to a multinational outbreak of fungal meningitis among people who had procedures under epidural anesthesia in Matamoros, the CDC stated.

The CDC specifically cites two clinics associated with the outbreak: River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3.

The post urges those who had procedures at the two clinics from Jan. 1 to May 13 to visit the nearest emergency room as soon as possible.

Both clinics were shut down in mid-May.

General view of one of the medical clinics suspended by Mexican health authorities, in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico on May 19, 2023. (Photo by Abraham PINEDA / AFP) (Photo by ABRAHAM PINEDA/AFP via Getty Images)

Fungal meningitis can occur when a fungal infection spreads from one point in the body to the brain or spinal cord. Some of the primary fungi that cause meningitis include Cryptococcus, Histoplasma, Blastomyces, Cocciddiodes and Candida.

According to the CDC, national laboratories have received signals consistent with Fusarium solani. A recent outbreak of Fusarium infections in Durango, Mexico showed a fatality rate of more than 40 percent.

According to the updated information, there are 14 suspected cases where individuals are showing symptoms, four confirmed cases and 10 probable cause cases.

Meningitis symptoms include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a stiff neck and altered mental status. Tests for meningitis involve a lumbar puncture, commonly known as a spinal tap.