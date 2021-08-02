CDC extends Title 42, allows US to expel migrants due to COVID concerns

Two Mexican nationals rest at the foot of the Paso del Norte International Bridge in Juarez, Mexico. They were part of a large group of migrants expelled from the United States under the CDC Title 42 rule to prevent cross-border spread of COVID-19. (photo Roberto Delgado/Special to Border Report)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended Title 42 on Monday due to COVID-19.

Title 42 was enacted in 2020 by the Trump administration to remove migrants that entered illegally as the nation looked to mitigate COVID-19 during the beginning of the pandemic.

The CDC’s emergency rule allows U.S. immigration authorities to expel people detained for unauthorized entry at the Southern and Northern land borders.

Unaccompanied migrant children that were excepted under a July 16, 2021 order, remain excepted from the CDC’s order, according to a press release.

Prior to the extension, the Texas Border Coalition led by Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino urged DHS to take action regarding the recent surge of migrants and local organizations that are “beyond capacity,” and requested that the Biden administration keep Title 42.

The order will stay in effect until CDC Director determines “that the danger of further introduction of COVID-19 into the United States from covered noncitizens has ceased to be a serious danger to the public health.”

Border Report has previously reported that migrant advocates were calling on the Biden administration to end Title 42 expulsion because they weren’t based on science.

“Title 42 is not an immigration authority, but a public health authority and its continued use is dictated by CDC and governed by the CDC’s analysis of public health factors,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.