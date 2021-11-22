CDC expands COVID-19 booster eligibility, Harlingen pharmacy sees spike in patients

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has approved the expansion of the COVID-19 booster shot to anyone over the age of 18 as of Nov. 19.

Garcia’s Pharmacy Lead Pharmacist, Dr. Drew Stout said that since the motion to expand, he has seen an influx in patients wanting the booster. On Saturday between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., he gave the booster to over 35 patients.

Dr. Stout added because people have seen the safety of the booster over the course of the last several months, there has been more comfortability in getting it.

“We are moving in the right direction,” added Dr. Stout. “The word is getting out and people are really coming together to help end this virus once and for all.”

Although Garcia’s Pharmacy is seeing an overwhelming spike in booster patients, they have enough supply to cover their own patients as well as walk-ins.

The pharmacy offers Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna, but the CDC recommends for those who are vaccinated with Modera and Pfizer to get the booster at six months after their second dose. For J&J, the recommendation calls for a booster after two months.

The CDC reports that there are still 47 million people who have not yet received the vaccine. Dr. Stout encourages those who haven’t to think about their loved ones when weighing the options of getting the shot.

If you’re interested in getting either dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or the booster with Garcia’s Pharmacy, you can visit their website to schedule an appointment.