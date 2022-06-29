CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County is experiencing a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases and is categorized as having a high community-level index by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The increase in cases is being associated with the more contagious Omicron Variant, the low percentage of boosted individuals and the relaxing of precautions such as masks, gatherings and travel.

The CDC recommends the following steps to protect oneself in areas of high transmission:

Wear a mask indoors when in public.

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

Test as soon as possible if exhibiting symptoms.

If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions by consulting with your health care provider.

Virtual care options for individuals with no primary health care provider can visit CVS Health via telehealth.

COVID-19 treatments are now widely available, according to a county news release.

The test-to-Treat program gives individuals faster and easier access to tests, and if positive, receive medication all in one location.

For more information visit the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response.