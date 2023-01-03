BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 19-year-old man was arrested by a Cameron County Sheriff’s deputy Dec. 29 after a traffic stop.

According to the sheriff’s office news release, the deputy stopped Max Jesus De La Rosa driving on FM 802 in Brownsville. The deputy approached the vehicle and detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside, the sheriff’s office stated.

Dispatchers alerted the deputy that De La Rosa had two active warrants out of Cameron County, authorities said.

As De La Rosa was placed under arrest and being searched, the deputy located an orange vape pen that contained a yellow substance resembling THC, and a brown cigar with a green leafy substance resembling marijuana was found in the seat De La Rosa had been sitting on, stated the sheriff’s news release.

When asked by the deputy if he had any other narcotics on him, De La Rosa stated he did not. The deputy advised De La Rosa of the consequences of taking narcotics inside a correctional facility, and De La Rosa still stated he did not have any, the sheriff’s office stated.

He was transported to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center for booking.

When De La Rosa was changing into his jail uniform, three baggies fell out of his pants, authorities said. Two of the baggies contained Xanax pills and the other a white powdery substance resembling cocaine, the sheriff’s office stated.

De La Rosa was charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1, possession of controlled substance in penalty group 2, possession of controlled substance in penalty group 3, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and prohibited substances and items in correctional or civil commitment facility, the sheriff’s office said.