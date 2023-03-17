CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman with an outstanding warrant out of Kenedy County was arrested at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville.

Amy Alicia Vega, 21, was detained on Wednesday after law enforcement discovered an active warrant for her arrest, a release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza stated.

Vega had a warrant out of Kenedy County for smuggling someone under the age 18, the release stated.

She was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center shortly after. Vega awaits extradition.