SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded Sunday to the 17000 block of FM 800 in regard to a report of injury to a child, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

At 11 a.m., when deputies arrived at the location, they made contact with the mother of a 5-year-old.

The child’s mother reported that her niece, 22-year-old Destiny Marie Navarro, was arguing with her 62-year-old grandmother. The child’s mother said Navarro was holding the child while the argument was taking place, according to the news release.

The child’s mother told deputies Navarro threw the child to the floor causing the child to hit their head and back area on the living room floor.

Deputies made contact with Navarro who was holding on to the child. She began shaking the child causing the child’s head to move back and forth potentially causing further injury, authorities say.

The child was physically removed by deputies from Navarro’s grasp. Navarro then proceeded to strike and kick the deputies multiple times causing minor injuries.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Navarro had prior arrests for family violence and an active arrest warrant for that charge.

Navarro was arrested and transported to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment.

She is charged with the offenses of injury to a child, a third-degree felony, continuous family violence, a third-degree felony, and assault of a public servant, also a third-degree felony.