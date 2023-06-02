CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested at the county jail for turning herself in to authorities while drunk. Jocelyn Garcia, 25, was charged with public intoxication.

Officials say Garcia showed up to the front lobby of the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito on Tuesday to surrender for prior warrants on her record.

According to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, Garcia was highly intoxicated when she got to the jail. Deputies arrived to the detention center and say they noticed that Garcia could barely keep her eyes open while mumbling words.

Authorities asked Garcia if she had been drinking then confirmed with a brief “yes”, the sheriff’s department stated.

Garcia told deputies she admitted to taking six Xanax bars and consuming alcohol in the parking lot.

An investigation revealed Garcia drank because she was turning herself in for two warrants out of Cameron County Court Law at 3.