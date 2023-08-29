BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Investigators on Friday responded to the B&M International Bridge, regarding a woman caught with 70 pounds of marijuana.

According to the sheriff’s news release, investigators made contact with U.S. Customs Agents who said they had Leonella De La Torre in custody.

70 pounds of marijuana seized at the B&M International Bridge. Photo courtesy: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

De La Torre initially told U.S. Customs agents she was crossing into the U.S. to drop off her son at school. While in the interview she was referred for a secondary inspection, according to the news release.

A sweep by U.S. Customs Agents and a K-9 revealed a positive alert for narcotics under the driver’s seat.

An X-ray of De La Torre’s Dodge Caravan revealed irregularities in the driver’s floorboard and a hidden compartment was located under the driver’s seat. Four bundles of marijuana were found, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was turned over to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office for state prosecution and was charged with possession of marijuana.

De La Torre’s child was released to a family member. She was taken and booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.