BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman claiming to be the wife of Elon Musk was arrested for trespassing at SpaceX, authorities said.

Su Young Boudreau, 41, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to SpaceX industries for a trespassing case. When they arrived, they spoke with SpaceX security who said a woman was found wandering in an employees-only building.

She was asked to identify herself and claimed to be “wife of Elon Musk,” the release stated. She was identified as Boudreau.

During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that Boudreau was not affiliated with SpaceX, nor was she the wife of Elon Musk.

It was also learned that on Sept. 25, Boudreau was warned to stay away from SpaceX by deputies.

“Boudreau insisted she was heading home to her husband (Musk),” the release stated. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.