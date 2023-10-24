BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend while on a fishing trip, authorities said.

Faith Julias Zamora was charged with assault dating violence, according to a Cameron County Sheriff’s Office release.

On Sunday, Oct. 22 authorities responded to the Jaime J. Zapata Memorial Boat Ramp on Highway 48 regarding a disturbance.

At the scene, a man told police he arrived with his girlfriend, identified as Zamora, at the boat ramp to fish.

He said when Zamora began drinking alcohol she started being aggressive towards him. According to the release, Zamora began slapping him in the face.

The man called 911 shortly after the assault. Deputies said Zamora admitted to slapping her boyfriend.

She was booked into Carrizalez Rucker Detention Center.