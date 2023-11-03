BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested for allegedly punching and scratching her boyfriend after accusing him of cheating, authorities said.

Carmen Nicole Garza, 24, was charged with assault dating violence, according to a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday authorities responded to a business at the 6300 block of Travis Road about an assault.

At the scene, a woman, identified as Garza, told deputies she pushed her boyfriend during an argument and he drove his vehicle into hers.

When deputies spoke with Garza’s boyfriend he said, she arrived at his business and began arguing with him about cheating allegations. He later told her to leave because it was an inappropriate conversation to have at his job.

According to police, he tried to walk away when Garza began to punch him from behind and scratch him. He stated he tried to leave the location but Garza blocked him with her vehicle causing him to hit her car.

Garza was booked into Carrizalez Rucker Detention Center and is pending arraignment.