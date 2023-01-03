BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was taken into custody at Gateway International Bridge on outstanding warrants, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Dolly Reyes, 35, was arrested Dec. 29 after U.S. Customs learned of two outstanding warrants for her arrest out of Carlsbad, deputies said.

Reyes was wanted by the Carlsbad Police Department on charges of assault family violence and criminal mischief, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

“After further investigation, the warrant was confirmed with Cameron County Dispatch and the deputies took custody of Reyes,” Sheriff Eric Garza said.

Reyes was taken to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center and awaits extradition, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.