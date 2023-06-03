BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville woman was arrested after posting videos on social media of herself abusing animals, authorities say.

Jennifer Leah Martinez, 23, was arrested Friday on charges of cruelty to a non-livestock animal, a release from the Cameron County Sheriff, Eric Garza, stated.

On May 11, deputies responded to a call about an animal cruelty case in Brownsville. The caller, who resides out of state, told deputies she saw several videos online on Martinez’s social media page which showed Martinez striking a small dog while it drank water.

Deputies describe Martinez as “laughing and joyful” as she struck the dog several times with her open hand. The video footage also showed the dog running away frightened.

Upon further investigation, deputies obtained video footage of Martinez striking the dog and attempted to make contact with her at her residence but no one answered. They were also able to obtain more evidence from Martinez’s social media and a warrant was secured for her arrest.

She was arrested Friday and booked into the Carrizalez Rucker-Detention Center.