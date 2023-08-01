LOZANO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested after deputies found three severely malnourished and mistreated dogs, authorities said.

Tracy Amber Galvan, 38, was charged with three counts of cruelty to animals, according to a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron County deputies responded to a welfare check of three dogs in the Lozano area on Saturday, July 29.

When deputies arrived they found one malnourished dog tied up to a tree with his bones sticking out from his body, and with pus coming out of his eyes.

A second malnourished dog was found tied up to another tree with mange and a calloused buttocks. Deputies found the third dog with several wounds on his neck, mange all over his body and a swollen stomach, the release stated.

Deputies said the third dog was not tied up and determined all three dogs were in unlivable conditions and needed medical treatment.

They identified the owner as Galvan. Galvan told investigators she had the dogs for about a month and did not provide any medical treatment.

She added she did not have the time nor the money to take care of the three dogs. The dogs were turned over to Cameron County Animal Control.

Galvan was booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.

An investigation of this case is ongoing.