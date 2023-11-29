SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito woman was arrested for allegedly beating up her boyfriend, authorities say.

Kassandra Hernandez, 23, was arrested on a charge of assault dating violence, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office reported.

On Saturday, deputies responded to Hernandez’s boyfriend’s residence in reference to an assault.

Kassandra Hernandez/ Cameron County Sheriff’s Office

The boyfriend reported that Hernandez had assaulted him. Deputies reported seeing scratch marks and bruises on the man.

When authorities confronted Hernandez about the attack she responded that she just wanted to be left alone and did not show any signs of assault.

Hernandez was arrested and transported to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center.