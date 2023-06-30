BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody following a foot chase during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Michael De La Madrid, 31, was arrested Thursday on charges of evading arrest/detention, possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon, a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated.

During the traffic stop, Cameron County K-9 deputies approached the driver. The driver, identified as De La Madrid, stepped out of the vehicle carrying a backpack, ignored commands to stop and a foot pursuit began.

According to the release, De La Madrid left his wife and four children behind in van when he took off on foot.

After De La Madrid was apprehended, authorities found a handgun and 7.1 ounces of marijuana inside the backpack he was carrying.

When deputies returned to the area of the traffic stop, the wife and children had left the scene.

(Source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office press release)

According to a federal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, his wife admitted to driving away from the traffic stop and to their residence.

Deputies conducted a follow up with De La Madrid’s wife at their residence in the Brownsville area and were given consent to search the home. During the search, deputies found six pounds of marijuana, four firearms and $302,660 inside.

De La Madrid’s past criminal record showed he was a convicted felon in April 3, 2019 for possession of marijuana. He was arrested and transported to the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.

Records show De La Madrid now also faces a federal charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He made an initial appearance in federal court Friday.

De La Madrid has a detention hearing scheduled for July 5 and is currently being held without bond, records show.