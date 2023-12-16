OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office alerts the community of a rise in scam calls.

The sheriff’s office has been made aware of scammers impersonating them by reaching out to people, alleging they failed to report to jury duty and must pay a fine.

The agency wants to remind the public that no law enforcement agency will contact anyone in such a manner or request payments over the phone.

“We strongly advise contacting the clerk’s office directly to confirm the authenticity of any communication regarding jury duty,” Cameron County officials said.

Cameron County deputies advise the public who receives a scam call to do the following: