BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman with two outstanding warrants was taken into custody Friday, deputies say.

According to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, Elida Calixto was arrested on Feb. 10 on two warrants of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Deputies were dispatched to the Gateway International Bridge in regards to Calixto.

“After further investigation, Cameron County Dispatch confirmed both warrants and the deputy took custody of Calixto,” Garza said in the release.

Calixto was booked at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.