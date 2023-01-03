LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who had asked for a ride to a homeless shelter after discovering he was wanted for murder.

Leo Galvan Longoria, 61, told deputies Sunday he was asking people for a ride to a local homeless shelter after deputies arrived in response to a welfare concern at 1200 Highway 281 in La Feria, CCSO stated. The department had been called in reference to a man who was walking with a cane and asking for help.

“After conducting an information inquiry with Cameron County dispatch, the deputy was informed that Galvan Longoria had an outstanding warrant… out of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (Parole Division) for murder,” the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated in a news release Tuesday.

Longoria was arrested for the active warrant and taken to Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.

Upon inspection of Longoria’s belongings, deputies allegedly found a small amount of marijuana and a marijuana grinder, according to the news release.

Galvan is booked at the detention center in Olmito, according to the sheriff’s office.