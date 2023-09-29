RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was arrested for two outstanding warrants and later admitted to carrying cocaine in his back pocket, deputies said.

John Stephen Hollinger, 26, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 28, authorities responded to Huie Road regarding suspicious activity at an empty parking lot.

According to the 911 caller, three men parked at the empty lot were loading and unloading items from their vehicle.

At the scene, deputies were able to confirm one of the men was the owner of the empty lot and another man, identified as Hollinger, had an outstanding warrant for theft of property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle out of Cameron County.

Hollinger admitted to deputies he was carrying narcotics in his back pocket, which was later confirmed to be cocaine.

He was booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.