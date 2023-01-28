BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A wanted man was taken into custody at the International Bridge in Brownsville, deputies said.

Humberto Velasquez, 48, was arrested on Jan. 27 at the Gateway International Bridge on charges of an outstanding warrant of criminal non-support from Nacogdoches County, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

Sheriffs were dispatched on Jan. 27 at the Gateway Bridge in regards of a man with an outstanding warrant, the release states.

“Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with U.S. Customs Agents who had [Velasquez] detained and in custody,” Sheriff Garza said in the release.

According to the release, Cameron County Dispatch was able to confirm the outstanding warrant and sheriffs took Velasquez into custody.

Velasquez was booked in Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center and awaits extradition.