CCSO: Undocumented individuals and human smuggler arrested at Harlingen airport

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Law enforcement agencies detained several undocumented individuals and a human smuggler at the Harlingen Airport on Saturday.

The Cameron County Sherriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) assisted in detaining eight undocumented immigrants and one human smuggler Saturday night.

According to officials, the smuggler flew a private plane from San Antonio to Harlingen and was planning on transporting the people to Houston.

However, investigators arrested the nine individuals before they deployed.

This case is under investigation.