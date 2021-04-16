CCSO to begin use of cue COVID-19 tests for inmates

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) will begin using the cue COVID-19 test on inmates.

Cue COVID-19 tests provide results in 20 minutes by using a nasal sample. To read details from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on this test click here.

The CCSO is working with the Texas Division of Emergency Management/ Texas A&M University System to keep track of COVID-19 cases in the jail system.

A release mentions the tests are to no cost to the Sheriff’s office or taxpayers.

“With our state and county in the process of re-opening, we at the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office have to remain one step ahead in the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 virus… we must continue to remain vigilant and cautious,” said the release.