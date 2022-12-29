BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager who told Cameron County deputies he had a “small amount of marijuana” was arrested after authorities found the drugs weighed five pounds.

Ernesto Zavala, 17, was arrested on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

On Wednesday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of FM 802 and Port Isabel Road in Brownsville. Deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, the release stated.

“Zavala admitted to being in possession of small amount of marijuana,” the sheriff’s office stated.

Authorities conducted a search of the vehicle where they found five pounds of marijuana and “385 grams of THC inside the vehicle,” authorities said.

The case remains under investigation.