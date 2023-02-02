HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year old was arrested Tuesday for burglarizing a vehicle in Harlingen, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Angeles Galvan was arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, according to the CCSO.

On Jan. 31, CCSO deputies responded to the 2200 block of Paloma Celeste Ct. in Harlingen in reference to a burglary of a vehicle.

Prior to arrival, authorities were advised that the owner of the vehicle had Galvan restrained.

Once deputies arrived, the owner’s daughter told authorities that she observed a woman exiting her father’s truck. The daughter told deputies she asked the woman what she was doing.

Galvan responded to the daughter and stated she was getting something from “her truck,” CCSO stated.

Galvan then attempted to flee the scene, fell to the ground and was then restrained by the owner. Upon investigation, Galvan stated she was just “looking for money,” according to CCSO.

She was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.