SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenage driver refusing to stop for law enforcement was arrested after nearly crashing into an 18-wheeler, authorities said.

Juan Carlos Salas Cantu, 18, was arrested on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, a Cameron County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Cadillac SUV that was allegedly weaving in and out of traffic lanes.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren at Northbound Expressway 77 near the FM 511 exit. Canturefused to stop and nearly crashed into an 18-wheeler. He finally came to a stop on Business 77 in San Benito and was found with a vape pen that contained THC, a release from the CCSO stated.

Cantu was transported and booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center. An investigation of the case is ongoing.