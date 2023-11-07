BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man, who allegedly led deputies on a car chase before crashing into a fence post was arrested, authorities announced.

Pedro Gonzalez, 17, was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 7 authorities responded to the 300 block of Fairfield Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

At the scene, deputies located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a violation but the driver fled toward Dana Road.

The release stated the driver turned onto FM 3248 before losing control and colliding into a fence and fence post.

Deputies arrived at the scene of the crash and arrested the driver, identified as Gonzalez. Brownsville Emergency Medical Services evaluated Gonzalez and a woman, who were both cleared at the scene.

He was booked at Carrizalez Rucker Detention Center and is pending arraignment.