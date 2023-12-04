HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A teenager was arrested for allegedly threatening a woman with a gun and stealing her vehicle, authorities said.

Source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office

Luis Ivan Nino, 17, was charged with aggravated robbery, according to a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday, Dec. 1, authorities responded to an aggravated robbery on the 21000 block of Montezuma Road.

At the scene, the victim reported to deputies a man approached her as she entered her vehicle and demanded her car. She stated the suspect, later identified as Nino, had a firearm coming out of his sweater pocket.

Deputies searched the area in an attempt to find the vehicle and Nino. Moments later, the vehicle was found stuck on a muddy road and Nino was walking down the road away from the vehicle.

The victim was able to positively identify him as the suspect.

Nino was booked into Carrizalez Rucker Detention Center and is pending arraignment.