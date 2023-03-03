CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville teenager was arrested Wednesday after attempting to stab her grandma with a fork, authorities say.

Kadence Renee Vega, 17, was arrested and charged with deadly conduct, a press release from Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said.

Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2300 block of Rancho Viejo Ave in Brownsville in reference to a family disturbance involving a 17-year-old girl.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the Vega’s mom and took her statement.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the mom had a verbal argument with the teenager in reference to taking away her cellphone.

The verbal argument escalated to the 17-year-old running to the kitchen to grab a silver fork and attempted to stab her grandmother, the press release stated.

The teenager had to be restrained by her brother until deputies arrived, authorities stated.

Authorities confirm Vega was not able to stab her grandmother after being restrained.

Deputies interviewed the grandmother and she was able to confirm the complainant’s statement.

Vega was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.