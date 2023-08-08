BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville teenager was arrested after assaulting his girlfriend and trapping her in a closet, authorities said.

Alejandro Herrera, 17, was arrested on charges of assault dating violence/impede breath and unlawful restraint, according to a news release from Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

CCSO deputies responded to the Cameron Park area on Monday in reference to an assault.

According to the release, the girlfriend was slapped across the face, struck in the head with a phone, kicked in the stomach and choked with her own bracelet by Herrera.

The girlfriend added Herrera pushed her into a closet, blocked the closet doors with furniture and told her she wasn’t leaving.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered the girlfriend was pushed in and out of the closet for nearly one hour.

Herrera later allowed his girlfriend to leave the residence and call 911 for assistance where he admitted to the altercation, the release stated.

He was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito.