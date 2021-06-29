CCSO: Taxi driver robbed at gunpoint

LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (KVEO) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a taxi driver was robbed at gunpoint.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said deputies responded on Monday morning to Laguna Heights regarding an aggravated robbery.

According to officials, the taxi driver was robbed at gun point.

Sheriff Deputies responded to an Aggravated Robbery early yesterday morning in Laguna Heights. Victim (taxi driver) was robbed at gunpoint by a male subject. After further investigation a juvenile suspect was located & taken into custody. Investigation is ongoing pic.twitter.com/xZwwfKF1Xy — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) June 29, 2021

CCSO only said the suspect has been arrested.

This case remains under investigation.