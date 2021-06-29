CCSO: Taxi driver robbed at gunpoint

(Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza)

LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (KVEO) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a taxi driver was robbed at gunpoint.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said deputies responded on Monday morning to Laguna Heights regarding an aggravated robbery.

According to officials, the taxi driver was robbed at gun point.

CCSO only said the suspect has been arrested.

This case remains under investigation.

