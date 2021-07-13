CCSO: Suspect still at large for Cameron Park murder, considered armed and dangerous

ose Alfredo Villarreal along with co-defendants are accused of murdering Genaro Urbano Gomez Castillo. Credit: CCSO

Roman Torres (Source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—Officials are looking for another man wanted in connection with a murder that occurred in Cameron Park.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said Jose Alfredo Villarreal, along with three other co-defendants, shot and killed Genaro Urbano Gomez Castillo.

Garza said Villarreal has an outstanding warrant for murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

Rogelio Mendiola (Source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office)

In May, officials were responding to a welfare check when they found Castilo’s body.

Authorities arrested Rogelio Mendiola, Ruben Torres, and Roman Torres in connection to the murder.

Anyone with information should contact the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551 or 866-350-5551.