BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after assaulting a woman after she refused to let him use her phone, deputies said.

Enrique Aaron Villarreal, 24, was charged with assault family violence, continuous violence against the family, failure to identify, resisting arrest/search/detention and public intoxication, according to a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

At 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies responded to the 2300 block of Carlos Avenue regarding an assault.

At the scene, a woman told responding deputies that her son, identified as Villarreal, assaulted her after she did not allow him to use her phone.

The responding deputies patrolled the area and located him at a nearby convenience store. Deputies said Villarreal identified himself under a false name.

According to the release, the responding deputies saw Villarreal with signs of intoxication and placed him under arrest.

Deputies said during the arrest, Villarreal refused to cooperate to enter the patrol unit and kicked the interior of the unit.

“Sheriff Deputies deployed OC [oleoresin capsicum] spray in order to gain compliance over Villarreal,” the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said.

Villarreal was booked into Carrizalez Rucker Detention Center, where he is pending arraignment.