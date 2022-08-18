BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office reported shots were fired at a residence in Olmito.

County Sheriff Eric Garza said deputies were dispatched to Palmito Street in Olmito on Aug. 13. When deputies arrived they detained three suspects.

The suspects were identified as Vandeizel Torres, 21, Crystal Valerio, 17, and Giovanni Cisneros, 22. Further investigation revealed a loaded 9mm handgun and marijuana.

Sheriff’s investigators determined the handgun belonged to Torres but Cisneros had fired the rounds as multiple 9mm casings were discovered on the scene, said the sheriff’s social post.

Later that night, deputies obtained information that Torres was suspected of housing narcotics at his residence.

Torres admitted he was housing narcotics at his home and granted deputies permission to search his residence.

Inside the home, deputies discovered 3.1 grams of crack cocaine, body armor, several rounds of ammunition, and $1,842 in U.S. currency.

Investigators confirmed through dispatch that Torres was a convicted felon. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony, and unlawful carry of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Crystal Valerio was charged with possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

Giovanni Cisneros was charged with deadly conduct, a third-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

All suspects were transported and booked into Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing, said the sheriff.