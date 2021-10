BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Saturday the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office issued a search warrant for a home in Brownsville.

According to a social media post by Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, CCSO, the Special Investigations Unit & SWAT along with Brownsville Police and Homeland Security Investigations conducted the search warrant.

Sheriff Garza said a significant amount of crystal meth, THC products, and 37 firearms were confiscated.

The investigation is ongoing.

Yesterday, the Cameron County Sheriffs Office SIU & SWAT along with Brownsville PD & HSI conducted a search warrant at a residence in Brownsville. A significant amount of crystal meth, THC products & a total of 37 firearms were confiscated. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/TVjGdSJJ9V — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) October 16, 2021

Photo courtesy: Twitter @SheriffGarza

Photo courtesy: Twitter @SheriffGarza