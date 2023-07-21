SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect in an aggravated robbery that took place Thursday in San Benito.

According to the store manager of the Dollar General Store, located on 33007 FM 732, a man came into the store, held a knife to his back and demanded that the cash register be opened.

The suspect was able to take hundreds of dollars from the cash register and flee the scene.

Once on the scene, deputies were able to search the surrounding area but did not find the man.

CCSO: Photo capture from Dollar General surveillance footage

Surveillance video from the store captured a snapshot of the suspect.

He is described by the CCSO as a man in his early 20s, about 5’8 and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery or the suspect is urged to contact the Cameron County Crime Stoppers line at (956) 350-5551. An investigation of the incident is ongoing.