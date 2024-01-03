SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Benito man was arrested New Year’s Day after allegedly assaulting his ex-wife, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Christian Ruiz, 22, was arrested on charges of offense of assault family violence impeding breath and circulation plus resisting arrest search or transportation, a news release stated.

CCSO officials responded to the disturbance at 8 p.m. on the 32000 block of Bent Tree Ave. in San Benito.

At the scene, deputies made contact with a 24-year-old woman who reported her ex-spouse assaulted her.

Deputies identified Ruiz as the woman’s ex-spouse.

According to the woman’s police report, she was leaving the residence when Ruiz became upset and threw a baby stroller at her.

He then grabbed her with both hands around the throat for about 30 seconds, causing her to get dizzy and gasp for air, the release stated.

Deputies observed redness on the woman’s throat that were consistent with signs of strangulation.

Ruiz refused arrest and became aggressive with authorities and refused to obey verbal commands as they tried to handcuff him.

Deputies eventually arrested Ruiz and transported him to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center in Olmito where his is pending arraignment.