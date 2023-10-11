RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is in custody for allegedly initiating a road rage incident that caused bodily injury to another person, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Mario Antonio Mendoza, 20, was arrested and charged with deadly conduct during a road rage in Rio Hondo.

CCSO deputies responded to the 37000 block of Marshal Hutts Road in Rio Hondo regarding the road rage incident on Sunday.

According to a release from CCSO, deputies spoke to the victim who reported Mendoza attempted to run his vehicle off the road.

Additionally, the victim reported he stopped on the side of the road and was approached by Mendoza.

The victim reported he opened the door to his vehicle when the other driver hit the door causing it to pin the victim between the door and vehicle, the release stated.

Mendoza later confessed to the victim’s account of the incident. The information obtained from both parties was confirmed through neighboring video surveillance footage.

Mendoza was booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.