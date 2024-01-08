BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County Sheriff’s deputy reported on Sunday, that he was almost hit by a reckless driver around 5 a.m. while on patrol in Cameron Park.

A sheriff’s office news release stated deputies closed in on the area to locate the vehicle described as a gray Nissan Rogue, operating at high rates of speed without headlights and taillights on when required.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as Homero Garcia, 31, allegedly disregarded stop signs, prompting deputies to initiate a traffic stop.

The deputy who was almost struck positively identified the vehicle and Garcia was arrested for reckless driving, a hybrid misdemeanor.

When deputies searched Garcia they located a small baggie that contained marijuana, according to the sheriff’s news release.

He was transported to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center pending arraignment. In addition to the reckless driving charge, Garcia was also charged with possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.