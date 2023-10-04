HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office executed a warrant on a Harlingen home Wednesday.

At 12:30 p.m. deputies executed a warrant on a residence at the 200 block of East Cleveland Ave. Law enforcement believed a prohibited substance was being sold from the residence.

No arrests have been made, according to authorities.

At this time it is unclear if the raid is connected to the eight overdoses of fentanyl that were reported by the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday.