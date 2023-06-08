HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man with an arrest warrant for possession of drugs was arrested when deputies discovered the rest of his stash at home.

Investigators say Angel Dominguez was arrested Tuesday on two active warrants for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Additionally, Dominguez was charged with two more counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

On Tuesday, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit alongside Homeland Security arrested Dominguez in his kitchen.

Deputies and agents found three THC vape pens in the home and asked Dominguez for consent to search the rest of the place. He agreed.

A total of 5.3 ounces of hydroponic marijuana, 18 grams of ecstasy pills, 14 grams of THC oil and two firearms were recovered from Dominguez’s home.

He was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center. An investigation of the case is ongoing.