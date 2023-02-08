BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly crossing through a rural area with large bundles of marijuana in Brownsville, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Ruben Eduardo Alvarez Marin, 21, was arrested Feb. 4 on charges of possession of marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.

Marin was found hiding in a wooden area from Border Patrol, deputies said. Marin was allegedly accompanied by others who had fled to avoid being caught by Border Patrol, the sheriff’s office stated.

“Upon further investigation, three bundles were recovered, they all tested positive for marijuana and weight a total of 133.5 pounds,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The narcotics were seized and Marin was arrested and booked at Carrizalez-Rucker Detention center, the sheriff’s office stated.