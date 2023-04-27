SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office say they have secured an arrest warrant for a 26-year-old man accused of a weekend stabbing.

According to the sheriff’s office Eduardo Peña is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident that occurred Sunday around 2:18 a.m.

Deputies responded to Encantada Circle, in the outskirts of San Benito on Military Highway, in reference to a man with stab wounds.

A woman told deputies that her husband, identified as Carlos Gonzalez, had been stabbed.

Deputies found Gonzalez inside a restroom of the home sitting on a toilet bleeding with injuries to his face and back. Emergency Medical Services was called and they transported Gonzalez to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

He is in critical but stable condition.

During the investigation, deputies determined Pena to be the suspect in the stabbing. The motive for the stabbing is unknown.

Peña remains at large and investigators are currently working to locate him.

If you know the whereabouts of Eduardo Pena, call the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 544-0860, or the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551.