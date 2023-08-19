BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested on charges of sexual assault against a child, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Julio Enrique Ramirez Jr., 25, was wanted on charges of indecency with a child/sexual assault, according to CCSO.

On January 31, deputies responded to a sexual assault involving a child.

During the investigation they discovered the child was assaulted by a relative, later identified as Ramirez Jr., who fled the scene before deputies arrived.

CCSO alongside Child Protective Services launched an investigation, gathered witness statements and evidence to get an arrest warrant against Ramirez Jr.

The arrest warrant was issued on March 27 but investigators later discovered Ramirez Jr. had fled to Mexico.

On Aug. 17, Ramirez Jr. was arrested as he was trying to re-enter the U.S. at the Gateway International Bridge.

He was booked at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.