CCSO arrest man wanted in Cameron Park murder investigation

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted for in the investigation of a murder that took place in November.

According to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza, Kevin Robert Broussard was arrested on December 29 at the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge for murder.

He has been booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Cameron County Detention Center.

Broussard was wanted for the shooting death of Victor Medina. CCSO said Medina was found dead after he called the police and said he had been shot.

Authorities say this case remains under investigation.