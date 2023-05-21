LAURELES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man, they say, was involved in an aggravated robbery Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release, at approximately 4:37 p.m. Saturday, May 20 deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at a local Dollar General Store, at the 31000 block of FM 1575.

A man described wearing a white rosary, orange shirt and black jeans entered the store and jumped over the counter next to the register.

Deputies said, the man began threatening the cashier with, what they say, appeared to be a kitchen knife and demanded money.

The cashier later opened the register and the man took an undetermined amount of money before running out of the store.

Anyone with information or know the whereabouts the man, is asked to contact Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551.