CCSO: Man threatens workers to let brother out of Cameron County jail, gets arrested

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — A man was arrested on Monday after law enforcement says he called Cameron County jail and threatened to injure employees if his brother was not released from custody.

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ignacio Lara and charged him with harassment on Monday.

Ignacio’s brother, Jose Lara, was arrested on three charges on July 22 (source: CCSO)

Officials say Lara called the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center (CRDC) on Monday and threatened to cause bodily harm to employees if his brother, Jose Lara, was not released from custody.

Jose was arrested by Brownsville police on Thursday, July 22 for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

For these charges, Jose was given a $10 thousand bond and currently is in custody at CRDC.

Ignacio was given a $3 thousand bond for his charge and is also in custody at CRDC.