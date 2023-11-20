BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for allegedly threatening his girlfriend with a knife after she refused to have sex with him, authorities said.

Sergio Gerardo Gonzalez (Source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office)

Sergio Gerardo Gonzalez, 24, was charged with aggravated assault dating violence, according to a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 18, authorities responded to a call regarding an assault at a residence on Ofelia Avenue in Brownsville.

At the scene, a woman told deputies her boyfriend, identified as Gonzalez, had punched her several times and held a knife towards her after she refused to have sex with him, the release stated.

She added that Gonzalez had also choked her during the altercation. During a preliminary investigation, deputies found the knife in the victim’s bedroom.

Gonzalez was booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center and is pending arraignment.